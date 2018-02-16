ZCTU against Fuel Price Hike

The Zambia congress of trade unions-ZCTU has called on government to seriously review the recent fuel increment.

ZCTU President, Nkole Chishimba says the union is concerned that the Energy Regulation Board-ERB-rarely reduces the price of fuel even when prices of crude oil on the world market drops.

Mr. Nkole says Government must be sensitive to the plight of the poor when sanctioning any increase in fuel.

The trade unionist leader says the increase in fuel will negatively impact on the living standard of the people given the current economic challenges.

Meanwhile Mr. Nkole has expressed shock and regret on the untimely death of Zimbabwe’s veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday.

Mr. Tsvangirai who was former secretary General of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union battled with cancer until his demise.

This is contained in a statement released to Muvi TV news by Mr. Chishimba.