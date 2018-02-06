ZNBC Workers Threaten To Down Tools

Workers at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation – ZNBC have threatened to down tools if the crisis of delayed salaries is not addressed.

Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Other information Disseminators, General Secretary Andrew Mpandamwike says the current challenges are due to lack strategic planning at the institution.

Mr. Mpandamwike says each time the union raises concerns, management disputes.

And National Union for Communication Workers Sepo Sibutu Says management has failed to run the institution.

The Union Leaders have since urged government to come to their aid.