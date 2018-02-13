ZUMA’S Predicament Signal for African Leaders

Stakeholders in Zambia have charged that the happenings in South Africa should send a strong signal to African leaders.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has announced a “recall” of the country’s leader, Jacob Zuma, demanding that he resign in the face of a corruption scandal that has sapped support for the party once led by Nelson Mandela.

Zitukule consortium chief executive officer Nicholas Phiri says that there is need for leaders to respect the people that put them in power.