The country’s leadership has been challenged to address the plight of evicted senior citizen, Loyce Mumba or face God’s wrath.

UPND Katombola Member of Parliament, Derick Livune says 82 year old Ms. Mumba cannot be a squatter.

He says there is need to address her plight as a matter of urgency.

Ms. Mumba and her family were on Saturday evicted for a second time in less than two years.