Chinese Insolence Blamed On Government

Government has been blamed for the behaviour of a Chinese national who stormed out of a meeting being chaired by the labour Commissioner, Chanda Kaziya.

Zambia Congress of Trade Unions-ZCTU- Secretary General, Cosmas Mukuka says this is because Government has tolerated Chinese abuse of Zambian workers and total disregard of the law.

Meanwhile, various stakeholders have reacted sharply to the Chinese Expatriate’s recent disrespectful attitude towards the Labour Commissioner.