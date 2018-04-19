Ex-Maid Recounts Precious Shooting Ordeal

A former maid of murder accused, Nshinka Kaputu has told the Lusaka High Court that on October 5th 2018 she heard three popping sounds like fireworks at her boss’ residence.

Christine Nkhuwa told Justice Catherine Phiri that she heard the popping sound after she left Kaputu and his lover Precious Mangesana arguing over the child outside the accused’s premises.

Nkhuwa says after the popping sound she heard Nshinka’s daughter cry in terror but that she could not go back to check on her because she thought the child was scared of fireworks.