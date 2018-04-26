Federer Foundation Fights illiteracy In Zambia

Chief Kapata Moyo in Munukwa village in Eastern Province has urged school managers to report cases of girls dropping out of school due to early marriages.

The traditional leader says several stakeholders have discouraged early marriages and his chiefdom will not allow the trend.

Chief Kapata Moyo was speaking during the official handover of a community school by Swiss top Tennis player’s organisation, the Roger Federer Foundation-RFF in Chipata.

And RFF president Roger Federer says he hopes to see many girls in the country access education.