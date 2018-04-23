MCAZ Ready To Compensate ‘Displaced’ Residents

Millennium Challenge Account Zambia-MCAZ-has advised residents who signed compensation forms to make follow ups.
MCAZ Spokesperson, Dr. John Kunda says it is not true that MCAZ has refused to compensate residents whose structures were demolished.
He has bemoaned the practice by some residents to rush to the media over the matter.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kunda has urged all civic leaders to help protect the ongoing drainage construction project.
