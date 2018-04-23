PeP Protest Case Hearing Date Set

The Lusaka high court has set June 25th, 2018 as date of hearing in a matter in which PEP President, Sean Tembo has challenged the Police decision to cancel his protests.
Tembo has organised 42 protests against the controversial procurement of 42 fire engines at 42 million US dollars.
High Court Judge, Mapani Kawimbe will hear the case.
