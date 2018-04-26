RPP Urges President Lungu To Clarify His Nationality

The Republican Progressive Party – RPP has advised President Edgar Lungu to quickly give guidance on the ongoing allegations surrounding his nationality for the country to move forward.
Party vice president Leslie Chikuse says only president Lungu can end the debate by giving enough details and not arresting individuals raising the issue.
He says the country needs to move on with development away from discussing one individual.
The Republican Progressive Party – RPP has advised President Edgar Lungu to quickly give guidance on the ongoing allegations surrounding his nationality for the country to move forward.