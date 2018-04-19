Unionized workers at Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA-have sued management in the Industrial Relations Court amid employer /employee conflict that has engulfed the institution.
The workers recently received charge letters including suspensions over a protest they took part in December last year.
RTSA has since been accused of intimidating and victimizing unionized workers, a matter which has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Labour.
