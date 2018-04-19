ZCTU Speaks For Council Retirees

ZAMBIA Congress of trade unions-ZCTU-has expressed concerned over the Lusaka city council’s failure to settle retirement benefits for its former workers.
ZCTU Secretary General, Cosmas Mukuka says there is need for local authority put in place strategies to address the current and future retirees’ plight.
He says while selling of its properties will cushion the burden it is not a sustainable solution.
