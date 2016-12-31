Mongu Police Recovers Festive Period Loot

Police in Mongu have arrested 8 people and recovered various household believed to have been stolen during this festive period.

A Toyota Corolla has also been impounded in the process.

Western Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu says there is an organized crime syndicate carrying out house breakings in Mongu.

He says the thieves who are mostly from the notorious Limulunga compound of la Masholi are conducting their operations with the help of pirate taxi drivers.

