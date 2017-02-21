President Lungu Not Eligible for 2021, UPND Tells Concourt

The UPND says President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest as President in 2021.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said this when he made the submission before the Constitutional Court where they have appealed to be joined.

And Heritage Party President Godfrey Miyanda has also appealed to to be joined to the case brought four political parties wants Mr Lungu to be declared eligible for 2021 elections.

The Law Association of Zambia-LAZ has already been joined to the case.