Lusaka Resident Proceeds with Lungu Eligibility Case

A Lusaka resident has told the constitutional court that he will proceed with his petition in which the court must interpret the constitution on whether
President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand for president in 2021.
In His submissions Bampi Kapalasa says despite other politicians moving a similar motion he will proceed with his case alone.
Four political parties are seeking a declaration that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 general elections.
