Malawian CSOs Petition Parliament Over Maize Gate Scandal

Malawian Civil society Organisations in Lilongwe have delivered to parliament a petition in which they are demanding transparency, accountability and an end to corruption.

Vice chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee Kamplepo Kalua received the petition from SCOs and concerned citizens.

Main organizer Gift Trapence of the Centre for the Development of People says the Mutharika administration has not demonstrated will to act on recommendations by official inquiries on the maizegate.

Mr. Trapence said there is high-level impunity and a lack of transparency and accountability in the manner in which the Mutharika regime is handling the maizegate and other corrupt practices.

According to Mr. Trapence, the dismissal of Agriculture Minister George Chaponda is not enough in getting to the root of the scam, saying government needs to be more vigilant.