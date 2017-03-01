Mutayachalo Opposes Expulsions, Suspension of FDD Officials

FDD Chama district chairperson Yotam Mutayachalo has called on the party leadership to cease the expulsion and suspension of party officials who are opposed to the current leadership.

Mr. Mutayachalo says the current leadership under Edith Nawakwi has no powers to expel as their mandate expired a long time ago.

He says there is need for the party to ensure that they heed to calls to have new leadership.