Police Urged To Be Professional

The Zambia police has been urged to exhibit high levels of professionalism if they are to earn confidence from members of public.
Dullah Orma Institute Coordinator, Lukas Muntingh says it is sad that some members of the public have lost confidence in the police whom they are supposed to partner with in the fight against crime.
Mr. Muntingh was speaking at the ongoing Legal Resources Workshop in Lusaka.
As public we are not happy with the professional of police 🚓 officers, they are not helping us but destroying the nation, we have no where to take our problems but to keep them as our lifestyle. We have lost trust in police officers.