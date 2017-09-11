Plight Of Zombe Senior Citizen Saddens NGO’s

Zitukule consortium of Non-Governmental Organisations has expressed sadness over the plight of senior citizen Loyce Mumba of Zombe area in Lusaka West.

Ms Mumba has been spending nights in the cold for the last one year following government’s decision to demolish some of the houses constructed on the land said to belong to the Office of the President.

Zitukule Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has since accused President Edgar and Minister of Lands Jean Kapata of not caring for the lives of the aged.