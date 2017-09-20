Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Theft Of Diesel

A Police officer has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal diesel from AVIC International at the New Airport site in Ndola.

The officer, whose identity has been withheld, was found in possession of fourteen empty containers that smelled of diesel at the time of his arrest.

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the arrest of the chief inspector who was working with other persons unknown.

Ms. Katanga has however says the officer has been charged with criminal trespass, and he submitted to police that his vehicle was hired by clients.

She says the three people who were in the company of the officer are on the run.