Ministry Of Higher Education In Over K15 Million Irregularly Paid Allowances

Over Fifteen Million Kwacha is said to have been irregularly paid as allowances to the Ministry of Higher Education staff.

Some officers are said to have been paid the abolished sitting allowances as well as transport allowances for works done at their respective offices.

The University of Zambia is also said to have demanded payment for more than five hundred students who are not eligible for government bursary.

Government is said to have paid an extra Seven Million Kwacha in that regard.

These Revelations have been made clear in the Auditor General’s 2016 report.