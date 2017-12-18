Lusaka Blankets Vendors Cry Foul

Some vendors trading in blankets on Lusaka’s Ben Bella road have stormed the Lusaka Civic centre to register their displeasure following the removal of their makeshift stands.

The traders are unhappy over the development claiming they have nowhere to trade from.

But Lusaka Deputy Mayor, Chilando Chitangala has justified the removal of makeshift stands saying they were blocking the Lumumba, Ben Bella road traffic lights.

She has told the vendors that the council will secure an alternative site for them.