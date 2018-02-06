Kambwili Warned and Cautioned

Police on the Copperbelt have recorded a warn and caution statement from PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for allegedly proposing violence against Chinese nationals.

Mr. Kambwili was interrogated for over an hour on allegations that he intimidated Luanshya Copper Mines management.

The former Information Minister has been calling for the reinstatement of all One-Thousand-Six-Hundred Baluba miners who were sent on forced leave after the mine was put on care and maintenance in 2015.

Five others linked to the allegations have also been questioned.

Kambwili says he is prepared to be sent to prison for protecting the miners.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga says investigations on the matter will continue.